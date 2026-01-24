Where to watch: Netflix

Oscar nomination: 9

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is one of the top contenders of the night, and it's one of the poignant tales that one should definitely watch. Oscar Isaac & Jacob Elordi starrer movie revolves around Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant scientist, who is on a mission to bring the dead back to life. And one day, he succeeded. But only to be horrified by the creature that he has created.