Oscars 2026 streaming guide: Where to watch big nominees - From Sinners to One Battle After Another

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 18:31 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 18:49 IST

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards are out, and it's time to sit and watch movies that have made it to the cinema's biggest night. Scroll to check the list. 

Grab your popcorn, it’s time to watch the Oscar-nominated movies! The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards are out. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in March, and ahead of the big night, we’ve curated a list of movies you can watch online.

Where to watch: Prime Video On rent

Oscar Nomination: 13

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the stire drama revolves around Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), whose daughter Willa is abducted.

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Oscar nominations: 16

Ryan Coogler's vampire drama has made Academy history by securing a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, surpassing the previous record

Where to watch: Netflix

Oscar nomination: 9

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is one of the top contenders of the night, and it's one of the poignant tales that one should definitely watch. Oscar Isaac & Jacob Elordi starrer movie revolves around Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant scientist, who is on a mission to bring the dead back to life. And one day, he succeeded. But only to be horrified by the creature that he has created.

Where to watch: Netflix

Oscar nomination: 2

After making history at the Golden Globes and becoming one of Netflix's most-streamed movies of all time, it is now in the Oscars race. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film revolves around fictional K-pop group Huntr/x, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who secretly work as demon hunters, who are in a fight against Saja Boys, a rival boy band.

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rent)

Oscar nomination: 4

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the blockbuster drama stars Pitt as Sonny Haynes, a retired Formula One driver who leaves his passion after a horrific crash. However, 30 years later, he returns to the track to help his struggling team and save it from the struggles.

