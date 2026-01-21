Here we go again! Before the deserving one picks up the golden trophy, it's time to predict the nominees for this year's ceremony.



The Oscars, the biggest night in cinema, will take place in March. Two months before the big night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the nominees for the 98th Oscars on Thursday (22 Jan).

Looking at the predictions, frontrunners such as Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another are projected to find their place on the list.