/'And wait for like 15 hours': Priyanka Chopra on Hollywood beginnings and hardships

Priyanka Chopra’s journey from being a Desi Girl to a global icon was not easy at all. Speaking at the annual Harvard India Conference, the actress talked about the struggles she went through when she first started working in the West.

Recalling the difficult phase, Priyanka said that after years of working in the Hindi film industry, she once again had to face many challenges when she began working in America with the goal of building a legacy.

“I was going through something at that time and I just walked into this interview, just wrong, you know? When your nerve endings hurt, and this was 11-12 whatever many years ago, and I was watching an interview recently, and I heard myself say, ‘I want a legacy. I don’t want a career, I want a legacy.’ And I was thinking about what it meant for me at that time. What did that mean? What did that girl think a legacy would be?” Chopra said.

She added, “What you think your success means at any given time of your life is going to be so different. And that was when I was just starting out in America.”

Speaking further, Priyanka shared how things were not going well for her in India and how she was struggling with her work. This persuaded her to go to the West and give her career another chance there.

“I was dealing with a lot when it comes to my work back in India, and I was trying to survive, and I think my goal was, I want another magazine, and that’s the only way I could wake up every morning and go through the small role that I have to do, and a triple banger trailer, which is, 3 actors in one trailer,” she said.

To build her name in the industry, she went through many hardships. During the interview, she shared how she once waited nearly 15 hours for her shot.

“And wait for like 15 hours and not be shot that day. Those are things I hadn’t experienced in my career back home. And I was okay to do it every morning because I was like, I’m going for that long term. I’m going for that legacy,” she said.

Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chorpa meets at Harvard

Priyanka was one of the speakers in the line-up, which included Dr. Shashi Tharoor and Amitav Acharya, among others. At the event, the actress also met the politician.