/From Rihanna’s Pope Dress to Priyanka Chopra’s crown: Met Gala's most outrageous fashion moments

The Met Gala is known for its most outrageous and controversial fashion statements. Fashion's biggest night is here, and it's time to look back.

Fashion's biggest night is here, and it's time to look back. The Met Gala is known for its most outrageous and controversial fashion statements. Over the years, celebrities have made sure to show up in looks that went down in fashion history. Here’s a look at some of the most unforgettable appearances: