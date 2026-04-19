/Priyanka Chopra's 'some here some there' photo dump features personal moments, Bollywood and more

Priyanka Chopra has once again shared some unseen glimpses on her social media to connect with her fans. The actress captioned the post "Some here… some there…" and it features a collection of personal moments from her recent days.

Priyanka Chopra's photo dump

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to showcase different facets of her routine, and fans can't stop admiring her transitions. The first photo in the carousel is a mirror selfie that appears to have been clicked during a prep or recovery session. She can be seen dressed in activewear and sporting visible support gear.

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Then the post takes a shift into more intimate and relaxed moments. In several slides, Chopra is enjoying quality time with friends and family. She also offered a glimpse of her unwinding during a flight and playful moments in the water.

Bollywood nostalgia

Alongside the heartfelt moments, she also shared visuals from classic Bollywood films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. The post further featured glimpses from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, led by Madhuri Dixit, as well as a still from Mr. India showcasing late actor Sridevi.

Additionally, the actor also shared snippets of her everyday life, including indulging in raw mangoes and coffee.

Reacting to her post, one fan wrote, "Adventure is your middle name." Another said, "So lovely." Another comment read," You are amazing!!!" Many netizens also praised her for posting popular Bollywood movies.

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Priyanka Chopra's work front

Chopra was last seen in The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. She is currently busy with the much-awaited project Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Mounted on a big budget, the cast also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2027, and it will mark her return to Indian cinema after several years.