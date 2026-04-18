Athiya Shetty shares unseen wedding photos on her husband KL Rahul’s birthday | See Pics

Published: Apr 18, 2026, 17:50 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 17:50 IST
Athiya Shetty celebrated her husband KL Rahul’s birthday by sharing heartfelt glimpses from their wedding ceremony. She captioned her post “My person,” reflecting her immense love for and gratitude to the cricketer.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Athiya Shetty's heartfelt wish for husband KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty shared a few heartfelt glimpses of her husband, KL Rahul, who just turned 34 on April 18. She captioned it as "Happy birthday my person, love you so much.” The stack of pictures also includes some from their wedding ceremony. Let’s dig in and relive the beautiful, joyful moments of the actress with her cricketer husband.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Glimpse from their big day
Athiya is seen pouring all her heart into KL Rahul tightly with a bright smile, a tight hug, and a candid moment from their wedding festivities on January 23, 2023. The actress is flaunting her minimal mehendi (henna) on her hands, and her bridal accessories, including a maang tikka and a stunning diamond ring, make the moment truly cherishable.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Joyful moment from mehendi ceremony
This picture captures a candid, joy-filled moment between Indian actress Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, during one of their pre-wedding festivities. The cricketer is seen playfully holding Shetty's cheeks as she laughs heartily. At their mehendi ceremony, the couple opted for contrasting looks, with Shetty seen in traditional red-and-gold attire, while Rahul wore a dark, patterned blazer or jacket over a black shirt.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Love in the air
This picture captures KL Rahul lovingly admiring his wife, Athiya Shetty, beautifully personifying the feeling of love in the air. Whereas Shetty is soaking in his love, closing her eyes and leaning her back on his shoulder.
Reportedly, the two began dating in 2019 and kept their relationship hidden for quite a few years. In December 2019, the duo posted a picture together for the first time from their New Year celebration in Thailand, which sparked a buzz on social media.
Moving forward, the cricketer made their relationship Insta-official by posting a loved-up picture on Athiya’s 29th birthday.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Rahul with his little one
This heartwarming picture shows Rahul playing with his newborn daughter, Evaarah. The couple welcomed their first child on March 24, 2025, and later revealed her name in an Instagram post, writing, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah — a gift from God.”
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Matching minimal tattoos
Following Athiya Shetty’s life on social media, her fans know just how stunning the actress’s feed is. It’s full of aesthetics and minimalism. These cute matching tattoos perfectly showcase her chic, understated style.