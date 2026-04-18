Athiya Shetty shares unseen wedding photos on her husband KL Rahul’s birthday | See Pics

This picture captures KL Rahul lovingly admiring his wife, Athiya Shetty, beautifully personifying the feeling of love in the air. Whereas Shetty is soaking in his love, closing her eyes and leaning her back on his shoulder.

Reportedly, the two began dating in 2019 and kept their relationship hidden for quite a few years. In December 2019, the duo posted a picture together for the first time from their New Year celebration in Thailand, which sparked a buzz on social media.

Moving forward, the cricketer made their relationship Insta-official by posting a loved-up picture on Athiya’s 29th birthday.