/Samay Raina recalls chilling detail of Kashmiri Pandit exodus: 'My grandfather was on kill list'

Comedian Samay Raina has once again deep scars and painful memories left due to the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. He shared a deeply personal detail in which it impacted his family across generations. Raina revealed how his grandfather was on a hit list and who helped his family in escaping.

Samay Raina's personal memory in relation to Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Speaking on the Dostcast podcast, Samay Raina shared how his family was saved during an unpredictable time. He stated, "My grandfather was on the list to be killed because he was a very prominent doctor in the village. Back then, letters would be circulated saying who would be killed the next day."

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He further said, "My mother fainted when that letter came saying my grandfather would be killed. My grandmother fainted too. My aunt was the brave one. My aunt was the brave one; she quietly went to the clinic where my grandmother worked. " Samay Raina said it is because of the goodwill of the village of Kashmiri Muslims that the family escaped. He shared, "They said nothing would happen to him because he had done so much. It was the Kashmiri Muslims who helped my grandfather get out of that situation."

“It really affects you; you lose your entire childhood, your entire identity. All Kashmiri Pandits had to leave. Kashmiri Pandits don’t have a place that gives them a sense of belonging. “We Pandits were only 5 per cent in Kashmir. If we had taken up arms, my parents (if they chose to) fight for our motherland, everyone would have died. I am glad that they chose to leave; at least we are alive, living and rocking it," he said.

Samay Raina's latest special and his response to India's Got Latent controversy

A few days back, Samay Raina dropped a new stand-up special, Still Alive, and broke his silence on the India's Got Latent controversy from last year. The special clip was released on YouTube and showed a deeply personal, raw and reflective comeback.

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