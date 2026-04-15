/'I recorded that apology nine times': Samay Raina reveals how the India’s Got Latent row affected him

Samay Raina, an Indian stand-up comedian, YouTuber, and content creator known for his dark comedy, found himself embroiled in controversy in 2025 over his popular YouTube show India's Got Latent. Hosted by Raina, the show focused on uncovering hidden talents while prioritising dark humour, roasts, and ratings from the content creators' panel. In February 2025, the show faced a major setback when Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made a highly inappropriate comment in one of the episodes. The incident ultimately led to the show’s end.

Raina has now revealed that, following the controversy, he recorded his apology video nine times, admitting that he was mentally zoned out and demotivated during that period.

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Samay Raina recorded an apology video nine times

In a conversation with Vaibhav Munjal on The Longest Interview, the comedian revealed how his new stand-up comedy show healed him and became his motivation. He said, "I'm like this today because of that (Still Alive). Balraj has seen me. I was like a dead body. I was just zoned out. I was just looking around. Just depersonalised, detached from the world."

He further mentioned that his lawyer advised him to make an apology clip, but he never got up the courage to post it. "I recorded that apology nine times... At that time, I was just doing whatever people were saying," Samay said.

“Ten days, 10 shows, and it was minus 27 degrees Celsius. We were in Edmonton and Calgary, and I was dead at that time. I was just crying all the time. I would just be in my room," the comedian recalls of his lonely days.

Vir Das's take on Samay's controversy

In the podcast, Samay Raina also mentioned a few comedians who helped him in his tough phase. He said Vir Das advised him to express his feelings while writing everything out, whereas Tanmay Bhatt was in constant touch with him.

India's Got Latent controversy