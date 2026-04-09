/Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina over his Shaktimaan dig, says, 'his face should be blackened'

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has been trending across social media ever since a video from his latest special, Still Alive, was released. During his show, Raina addressed his India's Got Latent controversy. While he took digs at several things, he also mentioned actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktimaan, who had publicly criticised Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

A day after the video was released and quickly went viral, Mukesh Khanna reacted to being mentioned in it, which he has found an insult for his character of Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina

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Responding to Raina’s dig, Khanna took to social media to hit back at the comedian. He shared an AI-generated morphed image of his Shaktimaan look, where he is seen attacking a crying Raina, whose face is blackened and who is sitting on a donkey. Raina slammed the actor for one of those who tried to gain the spotlight with his comments during the India's Got Latent controversy,



In another video shared on his YouTube channel, Khanna slammed Raina and his recent show, saying that he had insulted the superhero Shaktimaan.

Calling him with derogatory remarks, Mukesh, in the caption, penned a caption that reads,''

''A dog’s tail always stays crooked. No matter how much you keep it in bottles, take it out, it’s still crooked.

Samay Raina is like that too. No matter how much you beat or try to correct him, he goes back to being crooked. Because he is not a simple person. He is a roasted person burnt and cooked in the fire of filth. The whole country scolded him, hit him, yet he came back again, shamelessly, to get beaten again. Now only one thing is left,

his face should be blackened, he should be made to sit on a donkey, and paraded through cities across the country, where children throw eggs and tomatoes at him.Because he insulted their superhero Shaktimaan!!!.''

What did Samay Raina say in his video about Shaktimaan?



In his new stand-up special Still Alive, Raina finally broke his silence on the India's Got Latent controversy from last year. While discussing several topics, the comedian also addressed Khanna’s remarks, including his criticism that the show was misleading for children.

Taking a dig at Khanna’s iconic role as Shaktimaan, the comedian recalled how many kids in the 1990s and early 2000s reportedly jumped from buildings while trying to imitate the superhero.

Saying that he has killed children, he said, “Tune bacche maare hai, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai (You have killed children, what moral high ground are you sitting on?)."

Samay Raina breaks the silence on India's Got Latent controversy