Seems like there is no end to the troubles for India's Got Talent and comedian Samay Raina. In a case related to mocking people with disability, including those with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Samay Raina and four other influencers, including Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, Sonali Thakar, Vipul Goyal, and Balraj Paramjeet Singh, have been summoned by the Supreme Court for the second time.

More details about the Supreme Court summoning Samay Raina and four others

The matter was taken by a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. As per reports, the bench had asked the comedians to file their responses and granted them two weeks, cautioning that there would be no further extensions if they failed to file the reply. Moreover, the bench also said that for the next hearing, they all need to be present in person or they will face serious consequences.

In the visuals shared by ANI, Samay Raina was seen appearing at the court for the hearing. During the hearing, Justice Kant said we have to protect citizens' rights, and no one's dignity should be violated.

For the unversed, the court had earlier considered a plea moved by Cure SMA Foundation, a non-government organisation promoting the rights of people with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The petition sought a ban on derogatory and ableist digital content and recommended the formulation of stringent guidelines to ensure the dignity and rights of people with disabilities in online media.

Samay Raina's recent digital comeback

Recently, after having a series of troubles and complaints after Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remarks about parents related to sex, Samay Raina made a comeback with India's Got Latent.