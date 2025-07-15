Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79: Reports

Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar is dead. The actor passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday at the age of 79 after battling pneumonia. He was admitted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in a critical condition. Earlier in the day, his family had revealed that he was on ventilator support.



In a statement issued by his family and production house said, “Dheeraj Kumar is under the close supervision of doctors and is undergoing treatment. The family is praying for his speedy recovery and also requests everyone to maintain his privacy during this difficult time."

Dheeraj Kumar films

The actor who came into the limelight after featuring in a talent contest along with Rajesh Khanna in the mid-1960s, gained prominence as an actor in the 1970s and 80s. He played lead roles in over 20 Punjabi films and also featured in supporting roles in movies like Roti Kadpa Aur Makaan (1974), where he starred alongside Manoj Kumar and Zeenat Aman.



He also featured in iconic films like Swami, Kranti, and Heera Panna. He later moved to television production and founded the popular production banner Creative Eye under which he created iconic shows like Adaalat, Kahan Gaye Woh Log, Milee, Maayka, and more. The production house gained prominence, particularly for backing several mythological TV shows, including Om Namah Shivay, Shree Ganesh and Jai Maa Santoshi, among others.

His last public appearance



Before his hospitalization, the veteran actor attended the inauguration ceremony of the ISKCON temple in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.

The veteran actor's last remains will be taken to his residence in Andheri, Mumbai, on Wednesday at 6 am and will be kept for darshan till 10 am. Final Rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle (West), at 11 am.