/Dheeraj Kumar's rise to stardom in Bollywood: Decoding his journey in TV and films

Veteran actor Dheeraj Kumar has reportedly passed away in Mumbai at the age of from acute pneumonia. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Let's go through his journey from Television to films and into the world of filmmaking.
From acting to working as a television producer to director, he has been part of the showbiz industry for quite some time. Dheeraj Kumar rose to prominence after he was noted for his talent, when he entered as one of the finalists in a show. Let' check out the films and series he has part of throughout his career.
As per reports, from 1970 to 1984, Dheeraj Kumar worked in Punjabi films. He then later started his own television production company in 1986 called Creative Eye, and was the chairman and managing director.
Veteran actor Dheeraj Kumar was one of the finalists in an show, along with Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna. With his talent and power performances noted in the show , he was eventually launched in a movie and was also working simultaneously as a model in advertisements.
In the 1977 Hindi film directed by Basu Chatterjee, a song titled Ka Karoon Sajni Aye Na Baalam is based on Hindustani Classical music. The song picturised on the veteran actor Deeraj Kumar as the main lead, opposite the famous veteran actress Shabana Azmi, daughter of famous poet, Kaifi Azmi, and wife of famous lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Dheeraj Kumar first worked in Deedar in 1970. He then went on to star in several films, including Raaton Ka Raja, Heera Panna, Sharafat Chod Di Maine, Roti Kapda Aur Makan, Sargam, Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, Kranti, and Purana Mandir, among others. He had last worked in the 1985 film Karm Yudh.
After acting in films, Dheeraj Kumar tried his hands as a director and has delivered several popular shows. The series includes Om Namah Shivay, Shree Ganesh, Kahaan Gaye Woh Log and Kaashi in Search of Ganga among others.
Apart from acting and direction, Dheeraj Kumas has also produced some of the popular shows including Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati, Spinner, Nadaniyaan, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Saawre Sabke Sapne...Preeto, Ishq Aaj Kal, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Maayka: Saath Zindagi Bhar Ka and Ganesh Leela among others.