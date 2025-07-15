Special Ops: Ahead of season 2, a quick recap of season one and who plays what

Special Ops Season 2 release: Kay Menon is set to make a comeback as Himmat Singh with Special Ops season 2. The much-anticipated season was originally scheduled to premiere on July 11. However, it has been delayed. The action-espionage thriller was first released during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly became everyone's favourite, with audiences hooked by Menon's intriguing and mysterious performance. After a long wait of four years, the second season of the hit show is finally set to release. Ahead of its premiere, let’s take a quick recap of Season 1 and its characters. Created by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, the eight-episode season 1 starred Menon, Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor, Vijay Pathak, Vipul Gupt, Sajjad Delafrooz, among others.



What happened in Special Ops season 1?



Set in New Delhi, season 1 introduces Menon as Himmat Singh, a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agent. The season picks up with Singh being questioned by an internal audit team over miscellaneous expenses for his agents across the world. During the interrogation, Singh refuses to reveal his agents and instead begins narrating a story that takes the viewers back to the 2001 Parliament attack. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that Singh has been on a 19-year-long manhunt to find a terrorist named Ikhlaq Khan, the sixth person involved in the planning of the attack. The five other terrorists were killed during the incident.



To find Ikhlaq, Singh has the made a team of five agents - Farooq (Karan Tacker), Ruhani (Meher Vij), Bala (Vipul Gupta), Juhi (Saiyami Kher), Avinash (Muzzamil Ibrahim), who are settled in Istanbul, Dubai, Baku, Jordan and Pakistan and are working under Singh's guidance. As Singh and his clan of agents set out on a mission to find Ikhlaq Khan, the audience gets to know about Singh and his agents' personal lives, internal conspiracies, backstories, and thrilling action sequences.



After season 1, the makers released a prequel, titled Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. The mini-series told the origin story of Singh and how he became an R&AW officer.

Who played what in Special Ops season 1?

Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh

A senior RAW officer who is on a secret mission to find a terrorist, Ikhlaq Khan.



Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali

A smart and dashing-looking undercover agent settled in Dubai and plays a crucial role in finding Khan.



Meher Vij as Ruhani Syed

An undercover agent who is a housewife in Saudi Arabia.



Vipul Gupta as Bala

An IT expert stationed in Istanbul.



Saiyami Kher as Juhi Kashyap

An undercover agent working in Jordan and the UAE.



Muzzamil Ibrahim as Avinash

Avinash is a master sniper posted in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Vinay Pathak as Abbas Sheikh

A Delhi Police officer, who is Himmat’s right hand in Delhi since the 2001 attack.



Gautami Kapoor as Saroj

Saroj is Himmat’s wife and the person who gives Himmat strong moral and emotional support.



Sajjad Delafrooz as Ikhlaq Khan

The main antagonist is the mysterious sixth terrorist involved in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Special Ops Season 2 release: Here's when and where to watch

This week, Menon and his team of agents are set to return. This time, they will fight against cybercrime and artificial intelligence (AI). The upcoming thriller drama web series is directed by Shivam Nair and Neeraj Pandey. Season 2 will release on July 18 on Jio Hotstar