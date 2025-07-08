/Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops season 2 release date delayed, check when it will be out



The much-awaited Special Ops Season 2 was originally set to arrive this week on July 11. Unfortunately, the release of the show has now been delayed. Directed by Shivam Nair, the second chapter of the espionage thriller has been one of the most talked-about OTT shows of the year. Apart from Menon, the show features a team of prolific actors, including Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Karan Tacker.

The release of the second instalment has been delayed by over a week.

Special Ops release delayed

On Tuesday, the makers shared the news, which came as a shock to many. Kay Kay Menon announced a video message, saying that the situation was beyond his control. In the clip, the actor revealed that all episodes of the new season will be released together. Season two will be released on July 18.

The caption of the post reads, "We understand you're on the edge of your seat, but thoda aur intezar and it’s going to be worth all the wait! #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, all episodes streaming from July 18, only on #JioHotstar."

Netizens reactions

Soon after Menon shared the news, netizens expressed disappointment. However, some users showed their support.



One user wrote, ''Oh no! Was desperately waiting… now one more week.. ok nvm.''

Another user wrote,''This is not right sir 😢 but will adjust only for Himmat Singh 🙌.''



More about Special Ops season 2

Menon is set to reprise his iconic role as Himmat Singh. The thriller will delve into crimes related to the rise of cyber-terrorism and artificial intelligence, and Mr Singh is called back into action following the kidnapping of a senior scientist.



The show also stars Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dilip Tahil, Prakash Raj, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Arif Zakaria and Shikha Talsania.



Created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers, the first season of Special Ops was released in 2020.