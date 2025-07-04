/The Traitors: Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther win first season of Karan Johar hosted reality show

Karan Johar hosted a reality show The Traitors that featured 20 celebrities for a gripping game, which finally concluded on July 3 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. In the grand finale episode, Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther won season one of The Traitor, beating 'traitor' friend Harsh Gujral right before the final round. The show was high on drama, emotion, and friendship.

Winners of The Traitors season one

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were crowned the winners of Season 1, taking home the trophy and the prize money of Rs 70,5000. Uorfi Javed, who emerged as a fierce player in the final weeks reacting to the victory of the innocents, said, “The Traitors was the wildest rollercoaster I’ve ever been on—emotionally, psychologically, and physically draining in every way possible.

It made me question everything and everyone, and yet somehow still helped me find my strength". Nikita Luther, a professional poker player who stayed calm under pressure throughout, said, “I came into The Traitors with a strategy rooted in logic and people-reading, but this game throws curveballs no one can prepare for. "

She further said, “The twists and turns are constant, and the only way to survive is to keep adapting. There were moments when it felt like I was one decision away from being out of the game, but Uorfi and I held the line.”

All about The Traitors season one

The first season of The Traitors India premiered on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2025, and concluded on July 3. The show was set in Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. It featured 20 celebrities, including Sahil Salathia, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Karan Kundra, Mukesh Chhabra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, Jannat Zubair Rahamani, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasmin Bhasin, Purav Jha, Sudhanshu Pandey, Harsh Gujral, Nikita Luther, and Uorfi Javed.