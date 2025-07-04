Priyamani teases her Jana Nayagan role with Thalapathy Vijay, calls it 'Quite Special'

Actress Priyamani will be playing a vital role in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Jana Nayagan. She shared her excitement about the project and teased her role. The movie is one of the most anticipated upcoming releases because it will be Vijay's last film before he fully transitions to politics. While it is a bittersweet moment for his fans, they are hyped for the release. The first teaser of the film, which was released on Vijay's birthday, still has the internet buzzing. From the teaser, it is clear that the actor will be playing a police officer in the film, further fuelling rumours that it is a remake of the 2023 Balayya film Bhagavanth Kesari.

Priyamani opens up about working with Vijay

Speaking about her role in a recent interview, Priyamani said “I’m super excited to share screen space with Vijay. It’s going to be quite special and will showcase me in a unique role."

Priyamani also added “As a fan, I want him to continue doing films. I really wish this shouldn’t be Vijay sir’s last film, but end of the day, it’s his call. I really wish him the best, and I really hope he shines in politics, and he will."

Jana Nayagan's star-studded cast

Joining the actress is Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, while Pooja Hegde plays the female lead. Jana Nayagan also boasts an ensemble supporting cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju.

The movie has an estimated budget of ₹300 crore (approximately $35 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film began production on October 5, 2024, at Prasad Studios in Chennai and is currently in post-production.

Jana Nayagan is slated for a worldwide release in all major Indian languages on January 9, 2026.