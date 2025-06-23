/Vijay Deverakonda booked under SC/ST Act over remarks on tribals at Retro pre-release event

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda often grabs headlines, whether for his films or his rumoured relationship with actress Rashmika Mandanna. But, this time the Liger star is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Reportedly, a case has been filed against the actor under the SC/ST Act for allegedly making remarks that hurt the sentiments of the tribal community. The matter is currently under investigation.

Case registered in Cyberabad

According to reports, Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, the State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities, has complained, claiming that Deverakonda's comments during a pre-release event for the movie Retro were offensive and insulting to the tribal community. The case has been registered at the Raidirgam Police Station in Cyberabad and an investigation is underway.

According to police FIR copy, “On 17.06.2025' at 10:30 hours, received a complaint from Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik Alias Ashok Rathod, Caste: ST(Rathod), Occu: State President, Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities....., which reads as follows. Brief facts of the case are that on 26.04.20225, Film Actor Shri Vijay Deverakonda, who participated in the pre-release event of the movie 'Retro' starring Hero Surya, made comments that hurt the sentiments of the tribals and seriously insulted them.”

"The remarks were viewed as a serious insult to the self-respect and dignity of the tribal community. Therefore, the complainant requested to take necessary action against Shri Vijay Devarakonda as per law," the Police FIR stated.

What's next for Vijay Deverakonda?

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Kingdom's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography is handled by