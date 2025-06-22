/Janaki v/s State of Kerala: Suresh Gopi starrer in trouble? CBFC denies release of Malayalam film, Know why

Janaki v/s State of Kerala, one of the most-anticipated films has been grabbing attention for its plot and the recent denial of its release by CBFC. Reportedly, the release has been halted by the Central Board of Film Certification, denying screening permission, citing issues with the film's title. But, what exactly is the reason behind this matter?

CBFC's denial of releasing Suresh Gopi starrer Janaki v/s State of Kerala

According to a report in ONMANORAMA, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala general secretary B Unnikrishnan has reacted to the CBFC's demand to change the title of the film. He said, "I have asked him to move legally against such a strange demand by the Censor Board. FEFKA will also hold a different kind of protest. Such censorship cannot be encouraged in Malayalam cinema and will not allow it.

He has further said that the directive to follow it has been given orally since it is really weird to write it on paper. As per reports, the CBFC has argued that a woman who has been abused cannot be named Janaki as it is another name for goddess Sita. But, reportedly, the makers are planning to postpone the film's release as they do not wish to change the name of the movie.

All about Janaki v/s State of Kerala

As per reports, Janaki v/s State of Kerala is about Janaki, an IT professional from Bangalore, returning to her hometown in Kerala for a quiet vacation. But her peace is shattered when she becomes the victim of a horrific incident. As she begins her fight for justice, the case takes an unexpected turn with the entry of Advocate David Abel Donovan.

The film is produced by J. Phanindra Kumar under Cosmos Entertainments, with Sethuraman Nair Kankol as co-producer.The cinematography is handled by Renadive, editing by Samjith Mohammed, and music composed by Ghibran.