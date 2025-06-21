Drishyam 3 enters pre-production; producers drop tribute video celebrating Mohanlal’s crime saga| Watch

Drishyam 3 has entered pre-production. The third instalment of the popular Malayalam film franchise will start filming this October. The producers of the film, Aashirvad Cinemas, shared a special video as a tribute to the previous two films. The video also shares a few BTS moments between Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 3 was officially announced in February, and recently, director Jeethu Joseph shared on social media that the script has been completed. While plot points remain under wraps, we can be sure that Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal will deliver a thriller that will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

What is Drishyam about?

The story follows Georgekutty and his family, who are under suspicion for the murder of the son of a high-ranking police official. The sequel, Drishyam 2, came out in 2021, set six years after the original, and followed the family as they tried to rebuild their lives. It was met with critical acclaim.

Drishyam 1 hit the big screen in 2013 and was a massive critical and commercial hit. The movie was the first Malayalam film to gross over ₹60 crores ($6.9 million) at the box office and was remade in four regional Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The movie was also adapted internationally in Sinhala and Chinese. Drishyam is considered one of the best thrillers ever produced by the Malayalam film industry.

Mohanlal’s recent success

The main cast of the movie includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Asha Sharath, and Siddique, who are all expected to reprise their roles. Mohanlal has been on a roll in 2025 with two back-to-back hits. His first film of the year was the political thriller L2: Empuraan, which grossed over ₹268 crores ($31 million) worldwide, and the critically acclaimed thriller Thudarum, which grossed over ₹235 crores ($27.3 million) worldwide.