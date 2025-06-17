/Thudarum: Mohanlal starrer faces accusations of plagiarism by filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Mohanlal and Shobhana's crime thriller Thudarum's edgy narrative made history by becoming the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 100 crore in its home state. However, the movie is now facing accusations of plagiarism from filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

Makers of Thudarum accused of plagiarizing the movie?

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan took to Facebook and shared a lengthy note in Malayalam, loosely translated, "I saw the movie Thudarum. It's made by stealing the skeleton of my screenplay, Theeyattam, which I wrote in 2020. The core of it, remains safe, either because they (makers of Thudarum) lacked the intelligence to understand its essence, or because they deliberately avoided it in their attempt to rewrite it unrecognizably".

He further wrote, My story is about an auto-rickshaw driver named Ambi, who is framed by the police after someone is murdered inside his vehicle, and their severed head is left in it. A crucial dialogue from my screenplay, "Konnaal paapam thinnaal theerum(a proverb meaning, ‘the sin of killing is absolved on eating’) is used in this film despite being completely unnecessary. Even expert thieves, skilled at stealing without leaving a trace, can forget themselves due to certain whims. I felt the use of this dialogue was one such slip-up". The makers and the cast of Thudarum are yet to respond to the accusations.

For the unversed, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan started his filmmaking journey by directing three short films and one feature film through crowdfunding. Later on, he directed six more critically acclaimed feature films and a documentary.

All about Thudarum

In the movie, Mohanlal plays a taxi driver named Shanmugham, who lives an idyllic life with his wife Lalitha, played by Shobana, and their two children. However, when Shanmugham accidentally gets dragged into a police investigation, his life slowly starts to unravel. The supporting cast of Thudarum includes Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, Amritha Varshini, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Thomas Mathew, and Irs. It was released in cinemas on April 25. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.

The Mohanlal starrer Thudarum has become the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, overtaking Tovino Thomas's 2018 and Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham at the box office with a whopping worldwide gross of ₹182 crores ($21.2 million).

The movie reunited the iconic pair of Mohanlal and Shobana after 16 years. They have acted together in over 50 films such as Nadodikkattu, Thenmavin Kombath, Pavithram, and Minnaram. The movie is directed by Tharun Moorthy, whose last film, Saudi Vellakka, won the National Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film.