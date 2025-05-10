The Mohanlal starrer Thudarum has become the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, overtaking Tovino Thomas's 2018 and Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham at the box office with a whopping worldwide gross of ₹182 crores ($21.2 million).

Thudarum is Mohanlal's second blockbuster this year. His last movie, the political thriller L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, grossed ₹262 crores worldwide ($30.5 million) and is currently the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

A critically acclaimed crime thriller

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, whose last film, Saudi Vellakka, won the National Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film, the movie is a crime thriller and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences, with many hailing it as a return to form for Mohanlal.

What is Thudarum about?

In the movie, Mohanlal plays a taxi driver named Shanmugham, who lives an idyllic life with his wife Lalitha, played by Shobana, and their two children. However, when Shanmugham accidentally gets dragged into a police investigation, his life slowly starts to unravel.

The supporting cast of Thudarum includes Shobana, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, Amritha Varshini, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Thomas Mathew, and Irshad.

What’s next for Mohanlal?

Mohanlal has a lot of projects lined up for 2025. His next release will be Hridayapoorva, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. His co-stars include Malavika Mohanan, Sangeetha, Lalu Alex, Janardanan, Nishan, and Siddique.

