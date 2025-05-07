Following the Indian Armed Forces’ launch of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian celebrities, including actors Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun and more, have shared their support and hailed the operation.

The operation was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of 26 innocent people.

Mohanlal

The Malayalam actor, who also holds the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, said

We wore Sindoor not just as a tradition, but as a symbol of our unwavering resolve.



Challenge us and we will rise, fearless and stronger than ever.



Saluting every brave heart of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and BSF.

Your courage fuels our pride.



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳… — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 7, 2025

Rajinikanth

The Tamil superstar shared his support for the Indian Armed Forces, saying

The fighter's fight begins...



No stopping until the mission is accomplished!



The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia#OperationSindoor



JAI HIND 🇮🇳 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 7, 2025

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun shared his support for Operation Sindoor

May justice be served . Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/LUOdzZM8Z5 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2025

Other celebrities share their support for Operation Sindoor

#OperationSindoor

This is the face of the Indian Army

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🫡 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 7, 2025

Salute to our Real heroes !#OperationSindoor proved again , When the nation calls, The #IndianArmy answers.

Thank you for saving lives and restoring hope.



You Make The Nation Proud. Jai Hind ! — Mammootty (@mammukka) May 7, 2025

Our country stands united against terror



Proud of our armed forces 🫡



Jai hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 7, 2025

Praying for the safety & strength of our Indian Army in #OperationSindoor.



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 7, 2025

A proud India stands united with its armed forces.



This is the resolute response of a strong nation that will not be divided by cowardly acts of terror. I applaud the decisive and strategic military action taken by Government of India.



Jai Hind.#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/s0imSMR7cS — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 7, 2025

Operation Sindoor

On the night of May 6–7, India carried out Operation Sindoor by striking at nine terror sites and launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came after a terror attack on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists.

The Indian Army announced the operation with a social media post around 2 a.m. on May 7.