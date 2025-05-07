Following the Indian Armed Forces’ launch of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian celebrities, including actors Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun and more, have shared their support and hailed the operation.
The operation was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of 26 innocent people.
Mohanlal
The Malayalam actor, who also holds the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, said
We wore Sindoor not just as a tradition, but as a symbol of our unwavering resolve.— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 7, 2025
Challenge us and we will rise, fearless and stronger than ever.
Saluting every brave heart of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and BSF.
Your courage fuels our pride.
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳…
Rajinikanth
The Tamil superstar shared his support for the Indian Armed Forces, saying
The fighter's fight begins...— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 7, 2025
No stopping until the mission is accomplished!
The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia#OperationSindoor
JAI HIND 🇮🇳
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun shared his support for Operation Sindoor
May justice be served . Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/LUOdzZM8Z5— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 7, 2025
Other celebrities share their support for Operation Sindoor
#OperationSindoor— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 7, 2025
This is the face of the Indian Army
Jai Hind 🇮🇳🫡
Salute to our Real heroes !#OperationSindoor proved again , When the nation calls, The #IndianArmy answers.— Mammootty (@mammukka) May 7, 2025
Thank you for saving lives and restoring hope.
You Make The Nation Proud. Jai Hind !
Our country stands united against terror— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 7, 2025
Proud of our armed forces 🫡
Jai hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor
Praying for the safety & strength of our Indian Army in #OperationSindoor.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 7, 2025
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳
A proud India stands united with its armed forces.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 7, 2025
This is the resolute response of a strong nation that will not be divided by cowardly acts of terror. I applaud the decisive and strategic military action taken by Government of India.
Jai Hind.#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/s0imSMR7cS
Jai hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor— Nani (@NameisNani) May 7, 2025
Operation Sindoor
On the night of May 6–7, India carried out Operation Sindoor by striking at nine terror sites and launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came after a terror attack on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists.
The Indian Army announced the operation with a social media post around 2 a.m. on May 7.