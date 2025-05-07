Following the Indian Armed Forces’ launch of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian celebrities, including actors Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun and more, have shared their support and hailed the operation.

The operation was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years. On April 22, gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of 26 innocent people.

Mohanlal

The Malayalam actor, who also holds the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, said

Rajinikanth

The Tamil superstar shared his support for the Indian Armed Forces, saying

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun shared his support for Operation Sindoor

Other celebrities share their support for Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor

On the night of May 6–7, India carried out Operation Sindoor by striking at nine terror sites and launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came after a terror attack on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists.

The Indian Army announced the operation with a social media post around 2 a.m. on May 7.