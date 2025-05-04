The Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case is going strong at the box office. The movie has grossed over 82 crores ($9.5 million) since its release on 1 May and has outgrossed the previous two entries in the HIT franchise. The film has received praise for its no-holds-barred action and engaging plot.

Each entry in the HIT franchise is a stand-alone movie and focuses on Indian police officers who are members of an elite task force known as the Homicide Investigation Team (HIT), responsible for solving murders and other complex cases that have proven difficult to crack.

How HIT 3 sets up HIT: The Fourth Case (spoilers ahead)

In HIT 3, Nani plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a police officer in the state of Jammu and Kashmir investigating a series of gruesome murders. His investigation puts him on the trail of a group of psychopaths who call themselves CTK (Capture, Torture, Kill).

While Arjun and his team ultimately stop CTK, in the movie's post-credit scene, the film introduces ACP Veerappan IPS, played by none other than actor Karthi, who discovers a body hidden inside a truck.

Karthi's Entry hints at next chapter

While the fourth instalment has not been officially announced, it is safe to say that Karthi will be playing the lead in HIT: The Fourth Case and it will be set in Chennai.

Hopefully, fans of the franchise will not have to wait too long to hear an official announcement from director Sailesh Kolanu and his team.

