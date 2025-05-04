After an emotional post that sent the social media scrambling for answers, Babil Khan’s family has issued a statement. He called Bollywodo “fake” and took names of some celebrities who he thinks are rude. The video has now been deleted.

Babil Khan's family issued statement

In response to what the video means, Babil Khan’s family has issued a statement. The statement read: “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.”

“That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.”

Babil is not on Instagram anymore

“What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude.”

On the work front, Babil Khan was last seen in the film Log Out, which released on ZEE5.