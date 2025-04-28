Speaking at a press event for Nani’s upcoming HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), director S. S. Rajamouli confirmed that the actor is the first to officially join the cast of his magnum opus, The Mahabharata. This marks the first official update on the highly anticipated project after years of speculation.

Advertisment

Also Read: First trailer for Nani's upcoming crime thriller HIT: The Third Case is here. Watch

Taking the stage, Rajamouli said, “Let me put it this way – Nani is the first actor officially on board,” much to the delight of the audience. The duo had previously collaborated on the director’s 2012 blockbuster Eega. The Mahabharata project has been a decade-long dream for Rajamouli.

Definitely, #Nani will be part of my film based on Mahabharata, says S S Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/fnupW9f4R0 — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) April 27, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: 'The movie is going to be violent': HIT 3 director warns against bringing young kids to the Nani starrer

Nani prepares for HIT: The Third Case

Advertisment

Currently, Nani is gearing up for the release of HIT: The Third Case, the third entry in the popular HIT franchise. Each instalment is a stand-alone film focused on Indian police officers who are part of an elite task force known as the Homicide Investigation Team (HIT), responsible for solving murders and other complex cases that have proven difficult to crack.

HIT: Chapter 3 will hit the big screen worldwide on 1 May 2025.

Also Read: ’10 years of epicness’: SS Rajamouli, Prabhas’ Baahubali to re release in theatres

S. S. Rajamouli teams up with Mahesh Babu

As for S. S. Rajamouli, he is busy with his next movie featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film began production under the working title SSMB29, with the first schedule recently wrapped up in Odisha. The project is reported to have a massive budget and will be released in two parts, with the first part expected to arrive in 2027.

Also Read: 'I met Salman last Eid': Bahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad shares update on Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel