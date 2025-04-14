The first trailer for Nani's upcoming crime thriller HIT: The Third Case is here. The movie is the third instalment in director Sailesh Kolanu's blockbuster HIT franchise. HIT 3 is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of 2025.

Nani steps into the Role of Arjun Sarkaar

Nani plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a police officer in the state of Jammu and Kashmir investigating a series of gruesome murders. The new trailer showcased the actor in a stylish new avatar, a peak at an intense fight sequence and gave a brief glimpse of an action sequence set in the snowy mountains of Kashmir.

The HIT cinematic universe

HIT 3 is the third entry in the franchise, with each instalment being a standalone story focusing on a different police officer and case. All three entries in the franchise are written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

The series focuses on Indian police officers who are members of an elite task force known as the Homicide Investigation Team (HIT), responsible for solving murders and other complex cases that have proven difficult to crack.

The third instalment of the HIT franchise

The movie began production in 2024, with Sanu John Varghese as cinematographer, editing by Karthika Srinivas, and music composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

The rest of the cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath.

Nani produced all entries in the franchise. The first instalment, HIT: The First Case, starred Vishwak Sen, while the sequel, HIT: The Second Case, featured Adivi Sesh. The first two films in the franchise have grossed over ₹50 crores ($5.7 million).

HIT: Chapter 3 will be hitting the big screen worldwide on 1 May 2025.

