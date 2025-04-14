Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly has overtaken the Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Dragon to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. The movie hit theatres last week and has grossed ₹84.5 crores at the Indian box office, bringing its total worldwide gross to ₹152 crores ($17.7 million).

Ajith's biggest project

Good Bad Ugly has a reported budget of ₹270 crores ($31.5 million), including Ajith’s reported ₹165 crores ($19 million) fee. The movie is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and has received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

Poised to surpass Sikandar

The film is now poised to overtake the recently released Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, which has grossed over ₹174 crores ($20.2 million) worldwide but is losing momentum due to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

What is God Bad Ugly about?

In Good Bad Ugly, Ajith plays AK, a reformed gangster turned family man who is drawn back into violence after his son is kidnapped. The ensemble cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and B. S. Avinash.

