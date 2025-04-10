Ajith Kumar is one of the finest actors, hailed by millions across the world, first for his looks, and second for his commendable performance.

Known as ‘Thala’ in the Tamil film industry, Ajith is back on the big screen with the much-anticipated movie, Good Bad Ugly.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the extravagant drama sees Ajith playing AK, a retired gangster, who is forced to return to the crime world after his son is kidnapped. The movie is out, and the first reactions are also out.

Before you head out to watch Ajith's latest film, here’s a list of his best movies you can enjoy:

Mankatha

Ajith Kumar's 50th film! Mankatha was a huge box office hit, and featured Kumar as Vinayak, a corrupt ACP in Mumbai who plans a heist of cricket betting money. The film stars an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Ashwin Kakumanu and Vaibhav Reddy.

Villain

One of Ajith's finest performances. In this 2002 movie, Kumar mesmerized audiences with his dual roles as Shiva and Vishnu - identical twins with contrasting personalities. Directed by K.S Ravikumar, the movie stars Meena and Kiran Rathod.

Billa

This gangster thriller holds a special place in the hearts of Thala’s fans. It’s one of Ajith's biggest hits, filled with action and suspense. The Tamil movie saw Ajith playing the double role, one as an underworld don and the other as his look-alike. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Namitha, Prabhu, Rahman, Adithya Menon, and Santhanam.

Citizen

An action-packed thriller and one of Ajith’s most versatile performances. He portrays multiple characters with conviction in this vigilante drama, which was a huge box office hit. Apart from Kumar, the movie also stars Meena, Vasundhara Das and Nagma.

Vedalam

Ajith is in one of his best action avatars. The movie follows a doting brother, working as a cab driver, who goes after the criminals who harmed his sister. Directed by Siva, the movie stars Shruti Haasan and Lakshmi Menon.

Amarkalam

A cult classic of Tamil cinema! Directed by Saran, this romantic drama sees Kumar as Vasu, a ruthless hooligan, who kidnaps the commissioner’s daughter. Unexpectedly, the two fall in love.