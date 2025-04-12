Ajith’s latest mass masala action film, Good Bad Ugly, has stormed the Tamil Nadu box office, raking in ₹30.9 crores ($3.6 million) on its opening day. This marks the actor's biggest-ever opening in the state. The film’s total Indian box office gross now stands at ₹45.61 crores ($5.3 million).

Set to be 2025's top Tamil blockbuster

Ajith’s previous release, Vidaamuyarchi, earned ₹26 crores ($3 million) on its first day and has gone on to become the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 with ₹138 crores ($16 million) worldwide. With glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike, Good Bad Ugly is poised to surpass the current top-grosser Dragon, a coming-of-age comedy that has grossed ₹152 crores ($17.7 million).

A high-budget spectacle with a star-studded cast

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, known for Trisha Illana Nayanthara and Mark Antony, Good Bad Ugly marks his first collaboration with Ajith. With a staggering budget of ₹270 crores ($31.5 million), including Ajith’s reported ₹165 crores ($19 million) fee, it ranks among the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Ajith plays AK, a reformed gangster turned family man drawn back into violence after his son is kidnapped. The ensemble cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and B. S. Avinash. Good Bad Ugly is now playing in theatres.

