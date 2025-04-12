Mohanlal shared a funny teaser from his upcoming film Thudarum, offering fans an extended look at a scene where Shobana, who plays his wife, hilariously stops him from cutting his beard. The scene builds on a moment from the recently released trailer.

A crime drama rooted in family and secrets

Thudarum is a crime drama that stars Mohanlal as Shanmugham, a taxi driver living a peaceful life with his wife, Lalitha (played by Shobana) and their two children. However, their seemingly ideal family life begins to unravel when a dark secret from Shanmugham’s past resurfaces, pulling him into a dangerous spiral.

Shobana and Mohanlal reunite

The film marks the first on-screen reunion of Mohanlal and Shobana in nearly 16 years. The iconic pair have shared the screen in over 50 films, including classics like Nadodikattu, Minnaram, Manichitrathazhu, and Thenmavin Kombath.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy (Saudi Vellakka) and written by K. R. Sunil, Thudarum also features Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju in supporting roles. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 25.

L2: Empuraan dominates the box office

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s recent release L2: Empuraan continues to dominate the box office. The film has grossed over ₹262 crores ($30.5 million) globally, surpassing the previous record holder, Manjummel Boys, which made ₹242 crores ($28.2 million) worldwide.

