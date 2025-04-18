Mohanlal's controversial Malayalam film L2: Empuraan has gotten an official OTT release date. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan has achieved blockbuster status despite backlash from the BJP and right-wing groups for its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Following the uproar, the film underwent a voluntary re-edit. The movie's release has also attracted scrutiny from authorities. Both producer Antony Perumbavoor and director Prithviraj received notices from the Income Tax Department, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the offices of co-producer Gokulam Gopalan.

Empurran set for OTT release

The movie is a sequel to the 2019 political thriller Lucifer and is the second entry in a planned trilogy. The movie has grossed over 265 crores ($30 million) worldwide since its release in March and is currently the second highest-grossing movie of 2025 behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, and the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

Mohanlal took to X to announce that the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions of the movie will be streaming from April 24 on JioHotstar.

What is L2: Empuraan about?

Set five years after the events of Lucifer, the film follows Khureshi Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally, who operates an international crime syndicate. When betrayal strikes, he is forced to return home, setting the stage for a gripping narrative filled with action and drama.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar.

