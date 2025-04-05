The controversy surrounding the Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan is still growing. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran has been served a notice by the Income Tax Department related to his income earned from a few movies released earlier.

This is following a recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the Chennai and Kochi offices of Sree Gokulam Chits, a chit fund company owned by Gokulam Gopalan, one of the producers of the movie.

According to a report by The Hindu, the notice was served on the actor in the last week of March by the IT department in Kochi. Prithviraj Sukumaran has been told to submit his response before the end of April. The clarifications have been sought related to a few movies he had co-produced.

The Empuraan controversay

L2: Empuraan has been mired in controversy since its release in March, following backlash from the BJP and right-wing groups over its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat Riots. In response, the producers voluntarily re-edited the film.

Empuraan continues to dominate the box office

Despite the controversies, L2: Empuraan continues a record-breaking run at the box office. On its ninth day, the movie grossed ₹236 crores ($27.6 million) worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

WION's Review of L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Like many sequels, it aims to be bigger and better than its predecessor but ultimately falls short. In Empuraan’s case, the issue is not its larger scale or performances but an overindulgent screenplay by writer Murali Gopy.

