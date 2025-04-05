A new report has confirmed that Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as Peggy Carter in the MCU’s Avengers: Doomsday. It remains unclear whether she will portray the original character from the Captain America films or her alternate version, Captain Carter, who made her debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Atwell’s involvement was not announced during Marvel’s recent “Pull Up a Chair” event, where 27 cast members were officially unveiled. However, a report from The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed her inclusion in the film’s ensemble.

Captain Carter and Captain America reunion?

Speculation continues to swirl around Chris Evans’s possible return in Avengers: Doomsday, sparking hopes among fans for an on-screen reunion, or even a team-up, between Captain America and Captain Carter.

The Avengers and X-Men team up

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be a multiverse-spanning epic that brings together the Avengers, the forces of Wakanda, and the X-Men to battle Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom and his army of variant Avengers. The cast will feature returning stars from the original X-Men franchise.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four play significant roles in Doomsday and will set up events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The MCU's Phase 6

The film is a major part of Marvel’s Phase 6, which kicks off this July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. First Steps is rumoured to have a cameo from Downey’s Doctor Doom.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1 2026.

