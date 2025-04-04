The MCU's 2023 entry, The Marvels, was a critical and commercial failure for the studio. The movie was the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel and saw Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) team up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to take on the Kree.

The movie failed to connect with audiences and only grossed $206 million worldwide against a $374 million budget.

Nia DaCosta speaks on her experience

Director Nia DaCosta, who helmed the project, recently spoke up about her experience working with Marvel and shared that the final product was not the movie she had pitched to the studio or the one that she shot.

Speaking at Dublin's second annual screenwriting festival, DaCosta said, "The way they make those films is very different to the way, ideally, I would make a film, so you just have to lean into the process and hope for the best." She continued, "The best didn’t happen this time, but you kind of have to trust in the machine."

"It was interesting because there was a certain point when I was like, ‘Ok, this isn’t going to be the movie that I pitched or even the first version of the movie that I shot,’ so I realised that this is now an experience and it’s a learning curve, and it really makes you stronger as a filmmaker in terms of your ability to navigate," she concluded.

Marvel's history of director clashes

DaCosta is not the first director to have problems with Marvel's constant interference. As early as 2013, Thor: The Dark World director Patty Jenkins walked away from the project after clashes with the studio, leading to Alan Taylor stepping in. Even Taylor later accused the studio of changing the movie without his knowledge before its release.

Whatever the case may be, The Marvels remains one of the studio's biggest financial setbacks.

