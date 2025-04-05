Tributes have been flooding in for veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on Friday at the age of 87. Widely regarded as one of the stalwarts of Indian cinema, and his death has left a significant void in the industry.

Prime Minister and Bollywood pay respects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor, reflecting on his enduring influence on Indian cinema and his patriotic legacy.

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

Several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sunny Deol have also expressed their condolences. Many of them gathered at the actor’s residence, where funeral preparations are currently underway. The cremation ceremony is set to take place at Pawan Hans.

Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2025

I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sr8U4Wkqgq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 4, 2025

Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 4, 2025

Manoj Kumar is no more. Wonderful, warm, friendly person with whom I had the opportunity to work in 4 big films all under his direction - Sanyasi, Dus Numbri, Kranti and Santosh. Evergreen movies all made with a unique touch of inimitable class. Those days the directors were… pic.twitter.com/gGYF8haMxg — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 4, 2025

Heartfelt condolences for the son of the soil, pride of film industry, Maharashtra/India, a 'Bharat Ratna' in true sense, our own 'Bharat' #ManojKumar is no more. He worked in enormous movies but he will always rule our hearts with his roles in Shaheed, Upkar, Purab aur Pachhim,… pic.twitter.com/YSopTD2S1h — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 4, 2025

#ManojKumar Sahab gave us characters that were both heroic and human. His films reflected love for the country and its people. An irreplaceable loss for the world of cinema. End of an Era.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/H7CNdkhnmo — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 4, 2025

The ‘Bharat’ who epitomized the dreams, struggles and aspirations of an emerging Bharat. Manoj Kumar ji’s films weren’t just cinema—they were emotions, patriotism, and timeless storytelling. His legacy will live on in every heart he touched.



Sending strength to Kunal bhai and… pic.twitter.com/mma9zyg0hQ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 4, 2025

Remembering 'Bharat Kumar'

Born on July 24, 1937, Manoj Kumar became a household name through his iconic performances, especially in films with strong nationalistic themes. His contribution to patriotic storytelling in Indian cinema earned him the title "Bharat Kumar"—a name that remains synonymous with his legacy.

