Tributes have been flooding in for veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away on Friday at the age of 87. Widely regarded as one of the stalwarts of Indian cinema, and his death has left a significant void in the industry.

Prime Minister and Bollywood pay respects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor, reflecting on his enduring influence on Indian cinema and his patriotic legacy.

Several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sunny Deol have also expressed their condolences. Many of them gathered at the actor’s residence, where funeral preparations are currently underway. The cremation ceremony is set to take place at Pawan Hans.

Remembering 'Bharat Kumar'

Born on July 24, 1937, Manoj Kumar became a household name through his iconic performances, especially in films with strong nationalistic themes. His contribution to patriotic storytelling in Indian cinema earned him the title "Bharat Kumar"—a name that remains synonymous with his legacy.

