Funeral arrangements for the late Bollywood icon Manoj Kumar are in motion at his residence, with the cremation ceremony scheduled to take place at Pawan Hans.

The Actor Passed Away at 87

The 87-year-old actor passed away on Friday at a hospital, where he had been under medical care since February 21 due to chronic heart-related complications. His son, Kunal Goswami, shared the schedule of the final rites with the media: “We will leave the hospital at 9. We will come here at 10 at our house. And at 11, we will go to Pawan Hans for cremation.”

A video shared by ANI captured the ambulance carrying the late actor’s remains, adorned with tricolour flowers arranged to resemble the Indian flag.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from the residence of legendary actor and film director Manoj Kumar, who passed away early in the morning yesterday.



At around 11:30 am, Manoj Kumar's last rites will be performed at a cremation ground in Juhu. pic.twitter.com/w40uZ1DYzq — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

Remembering 'Bharat Kumar'

Born on July 24, 1937, Manoj Kumar is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures. He earned the nickname "Bharat Kumar" for his many patriotic roles and contributions to nationalistic storytelling in film.

In recognition of his work, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. Over his five-decade-long career, he starred in 55 films and directed eight.

As fans and the Bollywood film community prepare to say their goodbyes, tributes continue to pour in for the man who helped shape the golden age of Indian cinema.

