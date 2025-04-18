Ryan Gosling’s much-anticipated Star Wars film, directed by Deadpool & Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy, finally has a name and release date. Officially announced in 2022, the movie will be titled Star Wars: Starfighter and is slated for a global release on May 28, 2027.

It will be a standalone adventure set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with Gosling taking on the role of a Jedi Knight.

A standalone story with heart and adventure

Speaking at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Gosling shared his excitement: “The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.”

Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters on May 28, 2027. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/dsbVb3VdBY — Star Wars (@starwars) April 18, 2025

Gosling is rumoured to portray a Jedi who is training a new Padawan while being pursued by two villains, likely a Sith master and apprentice duo. The film is expected to have a more modest budget than previous franchise entries.

Shawn Levy promises fresh take

Director Shawn Levy, who joined Gosling on stage, revealed more about the direction of the film. “This is a standalone. It’s not a prequel, not a sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet,” he explained.

