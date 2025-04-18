Actor Haley Joel Osment has been charged with cocaine possession and disorderly conduct following his arrest at a ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, California. The incident took place after the actor was allegedly found publicly intoxicated and in possession of a controlled substance.

Osment, best known for his roles in The Sixth Sense, Pay It Forward, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and Forrest Gump, he is scheduled to attend a hearing on July 7.

Potential jail time and fines if convicted

If found guilty, Osment could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for disorderly conduct. Under California law, first-time cocaine possession typically results in either a minimum fine of $1,000 or community service.

The Mono County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the actor has been charged with disorderly conduct while under the influence of alcohol in public and possession of cocaine.

Ongoing investigation

A police sergeant told People that the department is still awaiting toxicology results, which were sent to the Department of Justice due to the lack of a local lab. Bodycam footage from the arrest is also expected to be released.

This isn’t Osment’s first legal trouble. In 2018, he was involved in a verbal altercation at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. In 2006, he was charged with misdemeanour drunk driving at the age of 18 after being injured in a car crash. He later pleaded no contest to DUI and marijuana possession and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

