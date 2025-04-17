Actor Haley Joel Osment, known for his performances in The Sixth Sense, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Forrest Gump and The Boys, was arrested on Tuesday, April 8, at a ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, California. The charges include alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

According to People, Osment was taken into custody for “unruly conduct,” and a source revealed, “The controlled substance right now is presumed to be cocaine. We sent it for testing. We will have the results soon.”

Previous legal troubles

This is not the first time Osment has faced legal issues. In 2018, he was involved in a public altercation at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and back in 2006, at the age of 18, he was charged with misdemeanour drunk driving after sustaining injuries in a car crash.

He later pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of marijuana possession, receiving three years of probation.

Ongoing investigation

Speaking to People, Sergeant Jason Heilman of the Mono County Sheriff’s Office stated, “He was booked and is no longer in custody.” He added, “Public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance are the charges related to the arrest [on April 8].”

As of now, the Mono County District Attorney’s Office has not confirmed whether Osment will be formally charged, as the investigation is still ongoing.

