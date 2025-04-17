Amazon has cancelled Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana. The two shows are spinoffs of the 2023 series Citadel, which starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

Amazon’s Citadel was a $300 million attempt by the studio to create a global spy universe, with multiple spin-offs planned to focus on different countries.

What is Citadel about?

Citadel follows Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), operatives of an independent spy agency tasked with protecting the world from dangerous threats. Honey Bunny is a prequel to the show and follows the story of Nadia Sinh's parents, Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Bunny (Varun Dhawan).

Amazon's spy universe

Speaking to Deadline, Vernon Sanders, Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios said, “Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel.”

“While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet.”

Season 2 on hold after lukewarm reception

Citadel was the brainchild of the Russo Brothers. The cancellation news comes after last month's report that Amazon has put the second season of Citadel on hold following the show’s lukewarm reception from critics and audiences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of the show wrapped filming in November 2024, but the studio was not happy with the final project and increasing costs, leading to the show being put on hold for reshoots. It is expected to be released in 2026.

