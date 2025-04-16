Host of 2025 Emmys is here! Comedian Nate Bargatze will be taking the duties for the 77th Emmy Awards. On Monday, the Television Academy made the big announcement. This will be Bargatze's Emmys hosting debut.

Television's biggest night is scheduled to take place on September 14 (September 15 in India).

Comedian Nate Bargatze is the new host!

The 46-year-old stand-up star will take over hosting duties from the father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy, who hosted the 2024 ceremony.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said in a press release.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” added Television Academy chairman Cris Abrego.

While this will be Bargatze’s first time hosting on the Emmys stage, he’s no stranger to presenting. Earlier this year, he presented at the Golden Globe Awards. In addition, he has taken center stage at the Grammys and Saturday Night Live.

Bargatze has been one of the most-celebrated stand-up comedians. In 2024, he has collaborated with CBS for the holiday special “Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas.” With streaming giant Netflix, he released three Netflix specials including December's “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.”

He sold more than 1.2 million tickets in 2024, becoming the top earning comedian of the year, according to Pollstar.

More about Emmy 2025

In March, the organisers announced that the 77th Primetime ceremony will air on CBS, and will stream on Paramount+. The ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and will have a three-hour run time on television. Meanwhile, TV Academy will unveil the nominations on July 15.