Sunny Deol- Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat has riled up the Pubnjabi-Chiristian community. The film is courting controversy over a particular scene which has led to uproar with many calling it offensive specially since the scene is picturized inside the Church.

But what is the scene all about ? Let’s decode the scene that features Randeep Hooda who plays the antagonist in the film.

Jaat’s controversial scene

The controversial scene in Jaat features Randeep Hooda standing at the front of a church, directly beneath the crucifix. Hooda plays the antagonist Ranatunga in the film. His arms are outstretched in a pose that strongly resembles the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The visual representation is symbolic and obvious. Hooda is seen surrounded by frightened villagers or worshippers, standing silently under his gaze, suggesting that Ranatunga wields power and fear over the people Chirala village, like a ruler and a god like figure. During prayer, a certain incident leads to chaos as goons break glass and leave people injured, indicating acts of intimidation within the sacred space.

Objections raised over the scene

The depiction has not gone down well with the Punjabi-Christian community, who have condemned the scene for being deeply disrespectful and offensive, especially because it is shot inside a church. The community has stated that the scene portrays violence with religious symbolism inside a religious place, which mocks their faith.



While the community initially planned protests outside theatres screening Jaat, police intervention halted on-ground demonstrations. Instead, community leaders submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner, demanding a ban on the film's screening in the theatres, legal action against the film’s cast and crew for allegedly hurting religious sentiment, and a 48-hour ultimatum to act, or they would resume public protests.

Box office reception of Jaat

Released on April 10, Sunny Deol's Jaat has been doing brisk business at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film has reportedly grossed Rs 53.50 crore (Rs 500 million) so far. The movie stars Sunny Deol as a mysterious stranger who arrives in Chirala — a village crushed under the tyranny of Ranatunga and his wife Bharathi, played by Regina Cassandra. What starts as a small act of defiance soon spirals into a larger rebellion as Sunny fights back for justice. The film also features Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zarina Wahab, and others in key roles.

Makers of the film so far have not responded to the controversy.

