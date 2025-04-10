Sunny Deol starrer Jaat released in theatres today.

Jaat has been receiving rave reviews by fans who went in early to catch a glimpse of Sunny Deol in his usual action avatar. This is Sunny Deol’s first film since the massive success of film film Gadar 2 in 2023. Fans are calling it a worthy successor to Gadar 2.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat marks Sunny’s first collaboration with a Telugu filmmaker.

What fans on X think of the film Jaat

Among the early reviewers was director Amit Joshi, who was one of the directors of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He took to X to praise the film and wrote, “I hardly tweet.. I m compelled today – Just attended the premiere of #Jaat — mind-blowing, paisa vasool, and pure wholesome entertainment! If you’re a fan of Ghayal, Damini, or Ghatak, this one takes it to the next level. Missed paying my respects to the legendary Dharmendra ji as it was a jam packed show.. whom I had the honour to direct in my last film #TeriBatoonMeinAisaUljhaJiya . His mighty son, the original action superstar @iamsunnydeol, roars on screen — sheer awe and love!”

Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who shared screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, also cheered for the film and wrote on X, “Caught #Jaat last night.. what a thoroughly enjoyable ride! Unmissable for fans. Congratulations to Sunny sir and the team for a mass bonanza.”

One fan wrote, “First half of #Jaat is super engaging! Sunny Paaji, Randeep Hooda & Vineet Kumar Singh are absolutely killing it. Power-packed performances so far!”

Another fan wrote, “#Jaat Interval — pure mass entertainment so far! This is the 90s #SunnyDeol we grew up cheering for… and he’s back with a bang! No one has presented him like this in the last 15 years.” Another wrote, “Jaat Review - paisa vasool movie 3.5/5.”

Also impressed with fight between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, one fan wrote, “What a start and build up for #RandeepHooda and #SunnyDeol entry. Pakka mass face off hoga.”

One fan wrote, "Jaat packs a punch with everything you could ask for – star power, mass , scale, story No one has presented Sunny Deol sir this way in the last 15 years – he’s in absolute beast mode! The mass BGM is next-level – gives total goosebumps."

#Jaat: BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟#Jaat packs a punch with everything you could ask for – star power, mass , ️scale, story🎬💯



No one has presented #SunnyDeol sir this way in the last 15 years – he’s in absolute beast mode!

The mass BGM is next-level – gives total goosebumps🔥💥👏 pic.twitter.com/EmtebQhRs6 — Bibek Shah (@shah_bibek77450) April 10, 2025

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh.