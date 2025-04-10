Chhaava OTT release: The wait is finally over! Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is set to arrive on OTT soon. Released on February 14, the period drama had a phenomenal run at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing movie of the year so far.



Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films, the movie earned outstanding reviews from critics and the audience alike.

Chhaava OTT Platform: When and Where To Watch

On Thursday (April 10), Netflix announced the exciting news, revealing that the movie will arrive on the streaming platform on April 11.

Taking to social media platform, Netflix shared a film poster and wrote, “Aale Raje aale. Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time. Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix.”

Apart from Kaushal, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana.

Chhaava Box Office

Kaushal's film Chhaava had a mindblowing run at the box office, becoming the seventh highest-grossing film in India.

The historical epic has minted a whopping Rs 598.50 crore (Rs 5.8 billion), as per Sacnilk.

What is Chhaava about?

The period drama tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, who fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The movie features Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

Chhaava Review

Shot and presented earnestly, Utekar's film grips your attention from the start with a perfect background score, a full-fledged war sequence, the lion fight, and more. As the movie progresses, you may find yourself confused, as many historical events and characters are presented without enough context or explanation. This is what makes the movie tough to watch for viewers who are unfamiliar with Maratha history. Read the review here.