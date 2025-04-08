There’s no stopping for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava as the film has achieved yet another milestone after a victorious run at the box office both in domestic theatres and worldwide. The film has now surpassed Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree 2. This makes Chhaava the seventh highest-grossing film in India.

Chhaava was able to beat Stree 2 on its 52nd day as the historical epic minted another Rs 1.30 crore. The total collection for Chhaava now stands at a whopping Rs 598.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Stree 2 collected a total of Rs 597.99 crore over its lifetime.

What is Chhaava about?

Chhaava tells a history chapter with its portrayal of Maratha history. It tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life and legacy with Vicky Kaushal leading the charge as the Maratha warrior. Many call it Vicky Kaushal’s career-defining performance.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, what fans like is that the film seamlessly blends emotion, valour, and grandeur. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Viineet Kumar Siingh in significant roles.

''Honoured beyond words': Vicky Kaushal after PM Modi praises Chhaava

Chhaava is a hit both in India and worldwide

Chhaava has been doing good business in worldwide theatres too. It has a worldwide gross of Rs 802.45 crore, with Rs 91 crore coming from overseas markets and Rs 711.45 crore from India alone.

The Indian list of blockbusters and highest-grossing films ever now include: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 640.25 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646.31 crore), RRR (₹782.2 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 859.7 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1030.42 crore), and the all-time record holder, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 (Rs 1234.1 crore).