Jaat box office collection: One of the most awaited films of the year, Sunny Deol starrer Jaat is doing great business at the box office. The film has been receiving positive response from Sunny Deol’s fans and all the love is translating to good ticket collections too. The film is now on its fourth day of running in theatres.

Jaat doing decent business

The film has a slow pace than his previous release, Gadar 2, which caused mayhem at the box office.

Unlike Gadar 2, Jaat has so far collected Rs 40 crore in its fourth day collection. Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

SUPER SUNDAY... #Jaat posted its highest *single-day* collections on Sunday, recovering lost ground and closing its *extended weekend* [Thursday to Sunday] with a total of over ₹40 crore.#Jaat performed strongest at single screens across mass circuits – Sunday's business was… pic.twitter.com/Nh59R2HS3g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2025

On its fourth day after release, Jaat has collected Rs 14 crore, a 43 per cent increase from its Saturday numbers. It is the highest single-day collection of the film so far. The film opened to Rs 9.5 crore. On its second day, the collections stood at Rs 7 crore, while its third-day collection was Rs 9.75 crore.

Jaat is now slowly inching towards Rs 50 crore and trade insiders suggest that it is likely to reach today on its fifth day.

Sunny Deol on box office pressure

On never succumbing to box office pressure, Sunny Deol said in an earlier interview, "I have not taken pressure basically ever in my life. But aaj ke zamaane mein even if you are not taking then koi sui chubho deta hai ki pressure lo! (In today’s times, people don’t let you not fret and table discussions of numbers to keep the pressure high).”

Jaat star cast

In addition to Sunny Deol, Jaat also stars Regena Cassandrra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.