Salman Khan death threat: Another day, another life threat for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Advertisment

New death threat

Salman has again received a death threat. This time, a message was sent to the WhatsApp number of Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli. The message warned of killing the actor. It threatened to blow up his car with a bomb.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person at the Worli Police Station.

Advertisment

Authorities are currently investigating the source and authenticity of the threat.

Salman Khan greets fans from behind a bulletproof glass-enclosed balcony after firing incident | Watch

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest film release, Sikandar. The film is doing decent business at the box office. It marks his return to the big screen after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which released in 2023. Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna as his romantic partner in the film.

Advertisment

Sikandar box office collection: Salman Khan's film sluggishly enters Rs 100 crore club

Salman Khan not scared of death threats

Even during the promotions of his film, when asked about the multiple threats on his life over the years, Salman kept his calm and said that you die when your time is up. Reacting to whether he's scared of the death threats, he said, "Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. Kabhi kabhi itne logon ko saath mein leke chalna padta hai, bas wohi problem ho jaati hai. (Death is in the hands of God. Allah has written the time and date of death for all of us. The only problem I face as a result of these threats is that I have to walk with an entourage of people for my safety)."