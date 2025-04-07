Sikandar box office collections: Salman Khan’s Sikandar has managed to enter Rs 100 crore but the overall is still below what we’d expect out of his films. Both critics and fans alike are disappointed with Sikandar and the numbers reflect that.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film has finally entered Rs 100 crore club, albeit sluggishly. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club on its eighth day of release.

Sikandar is now in Rs 100 crore club

As per the figures stated in the report, Sikandar collected Rs 4.50 crore on its eighth day of release, taking its eight-day total to Rs102.25 crore net. The film saw a slight growth in collections owing to the weekend run.

Notably, Sikandar has been unable in defeating Vicky Kaushal’s Chhavaa which picked up Rs 31 crore on opening day. Sikandar managed to wrap up its first week total with Rs 90 crore.

In worldwide box office, Sikandar is inching towards Rs 200 crore club. As per Sikandar’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film collected Rs 187.84 crore gross worldwide in its seven-day run.

Sikandar is Salman Khan's weakest film in the recent past

Sikandar is directed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. The Salman Khan starrer is an action-thriller which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

In WION’s review, Sikandar is “made to glorify Salman Khan. And while he flexes his muscles and takes on goons double his size through the film, the actor looks tired. Khan, who was reportedly nursing a rib injury during the making of the film, seems to have aged. Khan is no longer in top form - his dancing, his stunts seem to have been designed keeping in mind the actor's age and injuries, and yet he is unable to do justice to the task in hand.” Sikandar review: Salman Khan's latest Eid offering puts you to sleep

Also, Sikandar leaked online a few hours before its official premiere. The film had to be pulled down from at least 600 websites and local authorities were reached out to take care of the same. The leak could have also affected the overall numbers.