On the joyous occasion of Eid, Salman Khan greeted fans gathered outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra, Mumbai. Today, the entire country is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, and, like every year, a sea of fans assembled outside the actor's home, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite star.

On Monday evening, Khan stepped out onto his balcony to greet his fans. However, this year, he was accompanied by his niece, Ayat, and nephew, Ahil Sharma.

He addressed his fans from behind the glass barrier installed on the balcony due to security concerns following death threats. Several pictures and videos of Khan waving to his fans and interacting with his niece, Ayat, have gone viral across the internet.

Dressed in a white pathaani, the Sikandar star looked as dashing as ever. Later, Khan also shared a video shot from inside his residence, offering a glimpse of the massive crowd gathered outside.

In the clip, he is seen greeting fans with folded hands, waving, and offering salaam.

Sharing the clip, Khan wrote, ''Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak!''

Khan's appearance came as a surprise to many fans, who speculated that he might not show up at the balcony due to Sikandar's poor response. The action-thriller, which was one of the highly anticipated releases, opened at the theatre with a mediocre response. On the first day 1 of the movie, the movie has only managed to earn Rs 26 crore (Rs 260 million) in India. However, the film’s makers have shared that the movie has earned Rs 54 crore (Rs 540 crore) globally on Sunday.

WION’s review of Sikander

In her review of the film, WION’s Shomini Sen wrote that Salman Khan’s film lacked the ‘sheen’. “The first half of the film takes too long to establish the plot as Sikandar meanders around Mumbai city looking for the people who have his wife's organs. You almost think it's a story of repentance, but in the second half, when the action begins, the film starts becoming incoherent. By the time the film reaches its climax- with all the key characters gathering in one place- the film has completely lost its plot,” wrote Sen. Read full review here.