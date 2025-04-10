Randeep Hooda Vs Sunny Deol- Hrithik Roshan Vs Jr NTS: 5 Biggest on-screen clashes in Bollywood in 2025

Biggest duels on screen in 2025
Bollywood in 2025 promises a thrilling year for moviegoers, with some of the biggest stars going head-to-head in action-packed blockbusters. From high-octane showdowns to gripping face-offs, these on-screen clashes will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With such stellar matchups lined for 2025, Bollywood fans are in for a treat. Here are the most anticipated cinematic duels of the year.
Sunny Deol vs Randeep Hooda in Jaat
Expect an intense and power-packed battle as Randeep Hooda and Sunny Deol clash in Jaat, a gritty action drama. With both actors known for their raw and realistic performances, this film is set to bring forth high-energy action sequences and intense confrontations. Fans of hardcore action will not want to miss this one.
Jr NTR vs Hrithik Roshan in War 2
Two of Indian cinema’s most electrifying action stars, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, go head-to-head in War 2. The sequel to the 2019 hit War, this film is expected to feature breathtaking stunts, sleek action choreography, and a battle of wits between the two powerhouse performers. With their impeccable screen presence, this clash is bound to be a spectacle.
Tiger Shroff vs Sanjay Dutt in Baaghi 4
The Baaghi franchise continues with its fourth installment, and this time, Tiger Shroff faces off against Bollywood’s evergreen superstar, Sanjay Dutt. With Tiger’s agility and martial arts skills pitted against Sanjay Dutt’s menacing screen presence, Baaghi 4 promises adrenaline-fueled action and intense drama.
Vikrant Massey vs Ranveer Singh in Don 3
In an unexpected but exciting pairing, Vikrant Massey takes on Ranveer Singh in Don 3. Ranveer steps into the shoes of the legendary Don, while Vikrant brings his nuanced and gritty acting prowess to the battle. This modern take on the classic franchise will feature mind games, thrilling heists, and a gripping battle of ideologies.
Alia Bhatt vs Bobby Deol in Alpha
One of the most unique showdowns of the year, Alpha sees Alia Bhatt going head-to-head with Bobby Deol in an intense thriller. Alia, known for her powerful performances, takes on a role that sees her challenging Bobby’s rugged and enigmatic antagonist in a battle of survival, power, and mind games.